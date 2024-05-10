Michigan State Football Offers 2026 4-Star S Kaiden Hall
Another class of 2026 recruit has been added to Michigan State's list of offers.
On Thursday, class of 2026 four-star safety Kaiden Hall announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by Michigan State.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound recruit is ranked No. 27 among 2026 recruits in the state of Florida, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the 13th-best safety in the nation.
Hall has also received offers from Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, among others. He made an unofficial visit to Florida State in March and attended its "Showcase Camp" in July, 2023.
Hall also plays wide receiver. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 414 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions in nine games for Milton Hill School in Florida last season. On defense, he posted 64 tackles, eight for loss and an interception in nine games.
According to 247Sports, Hall is being recruited by Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams. Adams joined Coach Jonathan Smith's staff in December after spending time as the secondary coach at Oregon State.
Adams has been coaching for almost 15 years, including a stint at the NFL level when he was on the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff from 2012 to 2015. That experience coaching at the next level could be as good a pitch as any to a recruit looking to make a name for themselves.
Hall is another prospect who resides in SEC/ACC territory, which, of course, means it will be difficult for Smith and the Spartans to convice him to join them in the Midwest. Michigan State is the only Big Ten program to offer him so far.
The Spartans have extended over 120 offers to recruits from the class of 2026 but have yet to land one. They have just two commits in the class of 2025 so far.
