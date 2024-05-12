Jonathan Smith & Michigan State Spartans Football Offer 2026 4-Star ATH Nasir Rankin
Michigan State football attacked the recruiting trail hard this past week and started to emphasize the class of 2026.
On Friday, 2026 four-star ATH Nasir Rankin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from the Spartans. Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demtrice Martin.
Rankin is one of the top prospects in his class. 247Sports has him ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in the state of Illinois, the fourth-best ATH in his class, and the No. 46 recruit in the nation.
The 6-foot-1, 177-pound recruit has also received offers from Illinois, Indiana, Central Michigan, Marshall and Ball State.
Rankin is also an exceptional basketball player and has an offer from Eastern Illinois' men's basketball program.
Rankin started his high school career at Whitney Young High School in Chicago before transferring to Morgan Park High School.
The dual-sport athlete still has two years of high school remaining, plenty of time to develop his game and reach his full potential as a recruit.
The fact that the Spartans are one of Rankin's first Power Five offers gives them quite an advantage, as they have an early lead on the rest of the competition to come and will be in contact with him for a while.
With Rankin already being considered the top 2026 recruit in Illinois, the sky is the limit for the young athlete who is looking to make a future for himself both on the gridiron and on the hardwood.
Coach Martin is a great recruiter for Michigan State to have in its corner, as the first-year Spartans coach has over two decades' worth of experience coaching at the college level, most of which was spent at six Pac-12 programs, including Oregon State, where he served under Michigan Stead head coach Jonathan Smith.
Martin is a Michigan State alum who was a four-year letterwinner during his time as both a defensive back and wide receiver for the Spartans. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team for his 1994 campaign. Martin then had stints in NFL Europe, the Arena Football League, and the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams' practice squad.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.