BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Coveted Defensive Tackle From Transfer Portal

Former SFA DL Brandon Lane (@Brandonlane_88) tells me he’s heard from these 2️⃣8️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal



The 6’3, 300 lb DL from Kansas City, MO is the most popular FCS to FBS Transfer in the Spring Window - He’s recorded 55 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks & 9 TFL’s… pic.twitter.com/BjwoPx6ViP