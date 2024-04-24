NEW: Michigan State Adds Running Back To 2024 Roster
The transfer portal is a two-way street!
On a day filled with departures for Michigan State Football, head coach Jonathan Smith and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha struck back with a pickup of their own via college football's form of free agency.
On Tuesday evening, the Spartans earned a commitment from former Massachusetts running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, who took an official visit to East Lansing on Monday. Landing a pledge for the 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback comes at a good time for Michigan State, which has lost three running backs to the portal over the past week including redshirt senior Jalen Berger on Tuesday. Lynch-Adams is considered a three-star prospect, the No. 823 overall player and No. 74 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
Lynch-Adams was a first team All-Independent selection after rushing for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2023 seasons. In three years at UMass, the redshirt senior played in 30 games for the Minutemen, totaling 1,569 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 359 carried (4.4 yards per carry). He added 29 receptions for 168 yards in the pass game at UMass.
A class of 2019 prospect, Lynch-Adams began his career at Rutgers, where he played two seasons for the Scarlet Knights and totaled 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 83 carries (3.9 ypc). The tailback was explosive as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield for RU, with 120 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
Lynch-Adams helps solidify a position that was growing thin for Michigan State after three Spartan running backs entered the transfer portal this week alone. In addition to losing Berger on Tuesday, MSU had suffered further attrition when redshirt junior Davion Primm and redshirt freshman Jaelon Barbarin entered the portal earlier this week.
Michigan State returns redshirt junior Nate Carter, who will be the Spartans' lead back again in 2024 after rushing for 798 yards and four touchdowns on 185 carries in 2023. Carter added 103 receiving yards on 22 receptions. MSU running backs coach Keith Bhonapha also liked what he saw from true freshman Brandon Tullis in spring practice, who had worked his way up to RB No. 2 on the depth chart by the conclusion of practice.
Lynch-Adams is the second transfer portal addition for Michigan State during the spring window, joining former Oregon and Indiana EDGE rusher Anthony Jones. Smith and his staff have added 13 players to their roster this offseason, including quarterbacks Aidan Chiles and Tommy Schuster, linebackers Wayne Matthews III and Jordan Turner, offensive linemen Tanner Miller and Luke Newman, tight end Jack Velling, defensive end Quindarius Dunningham, defensive tackle D'Quan Douse, punter Carson Voss and long snapper Kaden Schickel.
For a full look at Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.
