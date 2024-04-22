BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Defensive End Out Of Transfer Portal
Just one day after the conclusion of spring practice, Michigan State Football was able to bolster its defense with a transfer portal addition.
Late Sunday evening, former Oregon and Indiana transfer defensive end Anthony Jones gave his verbal commitment to the Spartans. Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt and cornerbacks coach Demetrius Martin, who was on Oregon's staff before being hired by MSU, were key in this recruitment.
A former three-star recruit out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty in the class of 2022, Jones began his career at Oregon where he appeared in two games and recorded one tackle as a true freshman before redshirting. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder then transferred to Indiana, where he appeared in all 12 games and made four starts for the Hoosiers in 2023. Jones totaled 12 tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, last season at Indiana. He'll have three seasons of eligibility left with the Spartans.
Jones is the first spring transfer portal addition for Michigan State, which added 11 players during the winter portal window. The Spartans have seen six players depart the program via the portal this spring, including offensive lineman Braden Miller (California), linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, running back Jaelon Barbarin, cornerbacks Eddie Pleasant III and Marqui Lowery and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow.
A return to Michigan State isn't out of the question for the five uncommitted players MSU lost, who are still seeking a place to continue their college careers. However, a move back to East Lansing seems unlikely for Gaoteote and Barbarin, both of whom sat out of spring practice. In addition to Jones, the Spartans will likely look to add depth at offensive line, linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver via the transfer portal this spring, heading into summer conditioning.
For a complete look at Michigan State's 2024 transfer portal activity, click here.
