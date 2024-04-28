NEW: Michigan State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
The overhaul of Michigan State Football's quarterback room is complete, as all four of the Spartans' 2023 signal-callers have now entered the transfer portal.
The latest to submit his name is walk-on QB Andrew Schorfhaar, who entered the portal Sunday morning. He joins fellow 2023 MSU quarterbacks Noah Kim (Coastal Carolina), Katin Houser (East Carolina) and Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), each of whom departed the program this past winter.
Schorfhaar, a redshirt senior, appeared in just two games in four years at MSU, going 2-for-2 on his only two career pass attempts, which went for negative-3 yard. He was also sacked once for a loss of seven. Schorfhaar has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/QB coach Brian Lindgren had to refill the Spartans' quarterback room upon arriving in East Lansing. Leaviit, Houser and Kim entered the transfer portal within a week of MSU announcing Smith has head coach, leaving the program without a scholarship QB on their roster.
Smith and Lindgren responded by adding Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles, North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster and two 2024 high school quarterback prospects in Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee to refill the position room.
Schorfhaar becomes the fourth Michigan State walk-on to enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16, joining offensive lineman Andy Hartman and kickers Stephen Rusnak and Yousef Obeid. The Spartans have seen 15 scholarship players enter the portal during that same time period, though MSU got one guy back when wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. withdrew his name to return to East Lansing. Michigan State's departures include starting defensive tackles Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon, running backs Davion Primm, Jaelon Barbarin and Jalen Berger, defensive backs in Eddie Pleasant III, Marqui Lowery, Sean Brown and Malcolm Jones, tight end Jack Nickel, offensive lineman Braden Miller, defensive end Andrew Depaepe, edge rusher Bai Jobe and linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote.
Michigan State has been actively looking to fill holes in its roster through the portal as well. During the spring window, the Spartans have added former Indiana edge rusher Anthony Jones, former UMass running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and former Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane.
For a full look at Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.
