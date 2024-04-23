BREAKING: Michigan State Loses A Running Back To Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window has been unkind to the Spartans, as a ninth player is headed out of the doors of the Tom Izzo Football Building since the 15-day spring window opened on April 16.
On Monday evening, redshirt junior running back Davion Primm entered his name into the transfer portal after three seasons at Michigan State, becoming the 28th player to do so since the start of the 2023 season.
A native of Oak Park (Mich.), Primm was Michigan State's first commitment in the class of 2021 as a three-star prospect. After redshirting that year, the 6-foot, 205-pounder transitioned back-and-forth between defensive back and running back in 2022, before settling back in at running back in 2023. Primm appeared in eight games for the Spartans last season, primarily on special teams. He finishes his MSU career with seven carries for 18 yards.
While the reason for Primm's departure is uncertain, lack of playing time probably was a major influence. Now a redshirt junior, Primm was behind fellow redshirt junior Nate Carter, redshirt senior Jalen Berger and true freshman Brandon Tullis on the depth chart. Sixth-year senior Jaren Mangham was idle in spring practice, but he may have been ahead of Primm on the roster as well come fall camp.
Here's what new Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha had to say about Primm during spring practice: "He's just young. Obviously, I go back to transition and change is hard. Not that I'm saying it's hard for him, but being a young guy getting kind of settled in with the offense and then it changes on you so abruptly, he's just going to continue to take time and, just like everybody else, kind of learn how we do things and the offense as well."
It appears Primm is headed for more change now after entering his name into the portal. Spartan Nation will monitor the junior's status to see where he ends up. For a full look at Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.
