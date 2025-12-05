Defensive Coordinator Candidates for Pat Fitzgerald to Consider

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald officially has the title and the office; now it’s time for him to build his staff.

Fitzgerald has famously built his identity on toughness and strength, with a focus on the defensive side of the football. A former linebacker, Fitzgerald’s defenses are often fast, physical, and disciplined.

The Spartans have struggled on defense in the past few seasons, despite historically being stellar on that side of the ball. MSU hopes that by hiring Fitzgerald, its defense returns to what fans are used to.

Fitzgerald has a wealth of options to consider as his defensive coordinator. Who could he give a serious look to?

Let’s break down some names that make sense for MSU.

Joe Rossi

The current Spartan DC and interim head coach proved he deserves a shot on the next staff.

Showing passion and heart despite a lost season, players love Rossi, and many hope to see him stay in East Lansing. It is hard to imagine Fitzgerald not liking the job Rossi has done in East Lansing over the last few seasons.

Fitzgerald is familiar with Rossi from their respective time in the Big Ten West, Fitzgerald at Northwestern and Rossi at Minnesota. It would make sense for Fitzgerald to keep him around.

Tim McGarigle, Northwestern DC

A player Fitzgerald is well familiar with, McGarigle should get a serious look for the job.

McGarigle has worked with Fitzgerald since 2018, first as a linebackers coach, and then he took over as the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats under David Braun. The Wildcats were 13th and 10th in the Big Ten in total defense during his two seasons as the play-caller.

McGarigle has done a good job leading the Wildcats, and he could do even better with a bigger talent pool in East Lansing. Don’t be surprised to see McGarigle get a shot.

Max Bullough, Notre Dame Linebackers Coach

A rising star in the coaching ranks, Bullough, a former Spartan linebacker , has been in high demand from fans to return to East Lansing.

Bullough has done a good job at Notre Dame coaching and developing Fighting Irish linebackers, using the same toughness and tenacity he played with in East Lansing as a position coach. He would be a great fit back at his alma mater.

It’s unknown whether Fitzgerald would seriously consider bringing Bullough on as DC, but it would earn rave reviews from Spartan fans, and Bullough has earned a shot to move up in the coaching ranks.

