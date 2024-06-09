Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers TE Connor Heyward
The 2022 NFL Draft included a Michigan State Spartan legend in Kenneth Walker III, but one former Spartan who rather flew under the radar in that draft class was tight end Connor Heyward.
Heyward was one of those Spartans that seemed to be with Michigan State for a lifetime. The four-year letterwinner spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career as a running back before transitioning to tight end for his final season.
Heyward was drafted by the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he joined his brother, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Associated Press All-Pro honoree who won the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Cameron was also a Big Ten product, having played college at Ohio State.
Connor played all 17 games his rookie season, totaling 151 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. He would return in 2023 to play in all 17 contests again, this time making seven starts. Connor posted 167 yards on 23 receptions and recorded a 5-yard reception in Pittsburgh's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The third-year Steeler tight end has a great opportunity to climb the ladder this coming season and earn some significant snaps for a new-look Pittsburgh team that is on the rise.
In his four seasons as a running back at Michigan State, Connor totaled 818 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as 385 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
His best season was his 2018 campaign when he tallied 529 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards, and five rushing touchdowns in 13 games.
In his lone season as a tight end, Connor recorded 326 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions, helping lead the Spartans to an 11-2 finish that included a win in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Connor played a total of 49 games during his career as a Spartan.
The Heyward brothers come from a football family, their father, Craig Heyward, having been a Pro-Bowl running back who played 11 years in the league. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft.
