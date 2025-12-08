NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 15 (Packers, Bills, Jags Rise)
There's a new No. 1 seed in the AFC and NFC through 14 weeks of the 2025 season, as the Denver Broncos (11-2) have taken the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots in the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams have re-taken the top spot in the NFC.
There are just four games to go for every team, and a ton of playoff spots are up for grabs in the final few weeks of the season, beginning with a loaded Week 15 that features a great matchup between Denver and Green Bay.
The Packers, who knocked off the Chicago Bears in Week 14, are now the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have the lead in the NFC North.
Plus, on Sunday night in Week 14, the AFC playoff picture heated up in a big way, as the Houston Texans won to put the Kansas City Chiefs under .500.
The AFC South appears to be a two-team race between Houston and Jacksonville, as Daniel Jones (torn Achilles) is done for the season as the Colts have gone from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to an unlikely playoff team in just a few weeks.
There isn't a single team that has clinched a playoff spot this season, leaving a ton up for grabs -- and an interesting picture in the latest Super Bowl odds. The Rams remain the favorite to win it all, but several teams have shorter than 10/1 odds to win it all.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 14 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Los Angeles Rams (+400) LW: No. 2
The Rams bounced back in a big way from last week's loss to Carolina, blowing out the Cardinals on Sunday.
Los Angeles is the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+400), and it's now back in the top spot in the NFC standings.
2. New England Patriots (+900) LW: No. 1
The Patriots were on the bye in Week 14, but they are No. 2 in the AFC standings.
3. Denver Broncos (+900) LW: No. 4
The Broncos are shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl for the first time this season, and they clinched the tiebreaker over the Patriots by beating the Raiders on Sunday.
Denver has a huge date with Green Bay in Week 15.
4. Seattle Seahawks (+650) LW: No. 4
Seattle blew out the Falcons in Week 14, and it remains second in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
It would be great to see Sam Darnold get a signature win this season, but Seattle's defense has been dominant (top three in EPA/Play) all season long.
5. Green Bay Packers (+800) LW: No. 5
The Packers don't rise in the rankings (they hold the No. 5 spot), but they went from +950 to +800 to win the Super Bowl.
Green Bay is now second in the NFC and first in the NFC North, winning four games in a row. The Pack could make a serious statement with a road win over Denver in Week 15.
6. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 7
Buffalo made a huge comeback on Sunday to knock off the Bengals and stay alive for the AFC East title.
They have the same odds as New England to win the Super Bowl, and those could improve with a win against the Pats in Week 15.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 6
The Eagles take on the Chargers on Monday night.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1800) LW: No. 10
Jacksonville has a stranglehold on the AFC South after beating the Colts on Sunday, and Indy lost Daniel Jones (Achilles) in the process.
Jacksonville jumped from +2800 to +1800 to win the Super Bowl, and it's won four games in a row. The Jags are an intriguing pick in an AFC that seems pretty wide open.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2500) LW: No. 9
The 49ers were on the bye in Week 14, but they hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
10. Chicago Bears (+5000) LW: No. 8
Chicago has fallen from +4000 to +5000 to win the Super Bowl after losing a close game with Green Bay on Sunday. The Bears have dropped from No. 1 to No. 7 in the NFC standings, a major blow to their status as potential Super Bowl contenders.
11. Houston Texans (+1300) LW: No. 12
Houston has jumped from +3000 to +1300 to win the Super Bowl, and it's firmly in the mix to win the AFC South with the Colts falling off in the playoff picture.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+3500) LW: No. 11
The Chargers have a huge matchup with the Eagles on Monday night.
13. Detroit Lions (+2800) Last Week: No. 18
The Lions took a must-win game over Dallas on Thursday, and they're the No. 8 seed in the NFC and still in the mix for a playoff spot.
A huge game against the Rams is on deck in Week 15.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 20
The Steelers have jumped from +20000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl after upsetting the Ravens to take the top spot in the NFC North.
15. Kansas City Chiefs (+5000) LW: No. 13
The playoff dream is nearly dead for the Chiefs, who are 6-7 and in need of some help to get into the final field in the AFC.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000) LW: No. 16
The Buccaneers have just one win since their bye week, and they're now tied with the Panthers atop the NFC South after losing at home to the Saints in Week 14.
This Tampa Bay team may make the playoffs, but oddsmakers aren't buying it as a contender, dropping it from +4000 to +6000 to win the Super Bowl.
17. Carolina Panthers (+15000) LW: No. 19
The Panthers were on the bye in Week 14, but they're tied record wise in the NFC South with Tampa Bay.
18. Dallas Cowboys (+15000) LW: No. 15
Dallas came up short in Week 14 with a loss to Detroit, and it's now facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the NFC. Unless the Cowboys win out, they're likely going to miss the postseason in 2025.
19. Baltimore Ravens (+4000) LW: No. 17
Baltimore has fallen back under .500 and behind the Steelers in the AFC with Sunday's loss. The Ravens may end up winning the division, but they don't look good enough to contend in the AFC.
Oddsmakers dropped the Ravens from +1800 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl.
20. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 21
Miami has won four games in a row and five of its last six to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.
De'Von Achane's injury could be a major blow to this offense, but Mike McDaniel deserves a ton of credit for his team playing hard after a brutal start.
21. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 14
Indy's season -- once so promising -- may be over. The Colts lost Daniel Jones (Achilles) for the season on Sunday, dropping from +1400 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl in the process.
It's hard to see the Colts making the playoffs in 2025 if Riley Leonard is the quarterback the rest of the way.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (+20000) LW: No. 22
Cincinnati choked away Sunday's game against Buffalo, putting it in a tough spot to win the AFC North this season. The Bengals are now +20000 to win the title (+18000 last week) after falling to 4-9.
23. Minnesota Vikings (+100000) LW: No. 26
J.J. McCarthy had by far the best start of his career in Minnesota's win over Washington in Week 14, and the Vikings are still (barely) alive to make the playoffs at 5-8.
A step in the right direction for McCarthy is huge for this Minnesota team long term.
24. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 30
Kellen Moore's Saints are playing spoiler in the NFC South, beating Carolina and Tampa Bay despite being eliminated from postseason contention.
Tyler Shough has been up and down, but the Saints are now 2-3 in his five starts.
25. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 24
Arizona has been eliminated from postseason contention, and it's defense was torched in Week 14 by he Rams and Matthew Stafford. Jonathan Gannon should be on the hot seat as this season winds down.
26. Atlanta Falcons (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention in a blowout loss to Seattle in Week 14. Kirk Cousins clearly doesn't have much left, but Michael Penix's injury looms large when discussing Atlanta's outlook next season.
27. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 23
Another week, another Jayden Daniels injury. Washington is now eliminated from the playoffs after getting shut out by Minnesota in Week 14.
The Commanders have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, but they also have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
28. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 27
New York was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday in a blowout loss against the Dolphins.
29. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 28
Shedeur Sanders and the Browns came up short against Tennessee, but the rookie quarterback put up a big stat line that could earn him a longer leash (into next season?) as the Cleveland starter.
30. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Giants were on the bye in Week 14.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Raiders dropped yet another division game, losing badly at home to Denver (even though a last-second field goal allowed them to cover). The Raiders have long been eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC.
32. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Titans won their second game of the season in Week 14, but they remain in last in these rankings after a 1-12 start. Tennessee just needs to see more and more from Cam Ward to feel better about this rebuild ahead of 2026.
