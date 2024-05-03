Garrett Briningstool Named to Michigan State NIL Team
Michigan State has hired a new assistant AD/general manager of NIL.
According to Michigan State Athletics, “Garrett Briningstool joins the Name, Image, and Likeness Team as Assistant AD/General Manager of NIL, assuming a leadership role in advancing Michigan State Athletics' acclaimed NIL program, Evergreen. Briningstool's role will focus on cultivating and advancing the relationship between the department and its affiliated collective, serving as the liaison to Spartan Nation NIL, the official collective of Michigan State Athletics.
“Briningstool will cultivate strategic partnerships and resources to provide optimal NIL support for all Michigan State student-athletes through his work with the collective while continuing to serve the MSU Men's Basketball program.”
Michigan State’s athletic program hopes Briningstool can help it improve its NIL efforts as athletic programs around the country continue to learn how to navigate the new aspect of collegiate athletics.
NIL has impacted every school in the country, mainly their football programs. For years, these programs debated whether or not to pay football players, considering how much money they make for their respective schools. Now that players can be compensated for their likenesses, the landscape of college sports has changed in many expected and unexpected ways. Michigan State hopes the addition of Briningstool will help.
"As the collegiate landscape continues to change, it is imperative for our department to constantly evolve when it comes to NIL," said Alan Haller, Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics. "By expanding our team and taking a more focused approach towards our relationship with collectives, we are better suited to excel in all facets of NIL, providing our student-athletes with the best support to fit their needs."
Briningstool expressed his excitement for the opportunity to join Michigan State’s NIL team, which will be at the forefront of keeping Michigan State competitive in the new NIL landscape.
"I am excited to join our award-winning NIL team, focused on bolstering resources by actively engaging with our student-athletes, businesses, and collectives," said Briningstool. "Michigan State Athletics aims to empower, educate, and lead in all our endeavors, including solidifying our position at the forefront of NIL success which ensures Spartan teams remain highly competitive."
For Briningstool to be successful, he will have to use Michigan State's NIL initiatives to improve football recruiting, as football is typically a school’s biggest money maker. The Spartans are struggling to recruit for the football team; a successful NIL plan could change that quickly.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE