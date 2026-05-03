5 Outgoing Transfers MSU Football Will Miss Most

Choosing to change coaches usually means you'll have a very busy transfer portal cycle, going in both directions.

Michigan State opted to fire Jonathan Smith and then quickly hire Pat Fitzgerald . As a result, more than 40 players from MSU's roster with remaining eligibility opted to enter the transfer portal and find new schools. These are the five that stick out the most:

5. DB Ade Willie (North Carolina)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) reacts after tackling Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Braeden Wisloski (19) on a first half kickoff return at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One tough loss in the transfer portal was Ade Willie . Last year was supposed to be Willie's senior year, but he didn't appear in the final eight games after starting the Spartans' first four.

That allowed Willie to accept a redshirt. He'll use his final year of eligibility at Bill Belichick's North Carolina program instead. Michigan State's main replacement for Willie has been Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard , who is the favorite to start at nickel.

4. CB Aydan West (Minnesota)

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) warms up prior at a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Next up is Aydan West , who transferred out of MSU after a very promising true freshman season for Minnesota. West appeared in all 12 of the Spartans' games in 2025, including four starts. He would've easily been in competition for a full-time starting job at Michigan State if he stayed, but there's also a pretty solid chance he starts for the Golden Gophers next year.

What makes West's departure hurt is the upside. The staff, including retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , seemed to really like him. Losing him to a fellow Big Ten team doesn't help, either.

3. TE Michael Masunas (Texas)

Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas (81) makes a catch against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most underutilized players on last year's roster is Michael Masunas . He was the TE2 to Jack Velling, grabbing 19 passes for 232 yards and three scores, but at times it felt like Masunas was the best tight end on the team.

There's a reason Texas went and got him. Masunas has a pro-level frame at 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds and is a decent blocker. If he were transported back onto the Spartans' roster, he'd be the top option at his spot by a decent margin, in my opinion.

2. DT Alex VanSumeren (USC)

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a sack against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missing in the middle of the defensive line now is Alex VanSumeren , who is also staying in the Big Ten with USC. VanSumeren was Michigan State's top interior defensive lineman last season, totaling 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Defensive line is still a big question for MSU moving forward. Keeping the Bay City native around would've helped change the defense's outlook.

1. WR Nick Marsh (Indiana)

Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The no-brainer No. 1 is wide receiver Nick Marsh , who joined the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. Marsh was MSU's leading receiver last season, catching 59 passes for 662 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the Spartans' top wideout in 2024 as a true freshman.

ESPN's Jordan Reid had Marsh as the No. 25 overall pick in a way-too-early 2027 mock draft recently. Having that star power still around, especially with wide receiver being a big unknown for Michigan State, would be huge.

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI