Michigan State Women's Basketball Coach Robyn Fralick Signs Four Key Commitments
The Michigan State women's basketball program has begun somewhat of a rebuild this offseason after losing two of its top three scorers -- guards Moira Joiner and DeeDee Hagemann.
On Friday, the program made their three newest signings official.
Grace VanSlooten from Oregon, Jaddan Simmons from Arizona State, Nyla Hampton from Ball State, and Emma Shumate from Ohio State all signed with the program after committing to the Spartans last month. They were all transfers.
VanSlooten is a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention who comes off a 2023 season in which she averaged 15 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
The transfer forward will be key for the Spartans, not only because of her scoring and rebounding, but because of her familiarity with Oregon and other Pac-12 teams who will be joining the Big Ten next season.
Shumate is another addition coming from a Big Ten foe, Ohio State. While she didn't have the numbers these other two players had during her time with the Buckeyes, she is on the rise and could serve as a solid role player for the Spartans.
She played in 27 contests for the Buckeyes last season and was part of a Ohio State team that won the Big Ten regular season championship and one that made it to the Elite Eight in 2023.
Simmons is a two-way threat who not only has the ability to score but can shut you down with her defense. She averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season and was named a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention.
Simmons received the honor the season before as well.
Hampton is another two-way threat who comes to Michigan State as a four-time MAC All-Defensive selection and a former MAC Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged 8.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 steals last season.
These four additions were huge for a Michigan State team that needed to add scoring and defense, as it looks to build on Coach Robyn Fralick's successful first season at the helm. Fralick led the Spartans to a 22-9 overall record, their best since 2016.
It didn't take Fralick long to start recruiting from the transfer portal after her first season at Michigan State wrapped up. That should tell you she means business.
