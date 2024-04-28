Michigan State Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Two-Way Guard Jaddan Simmons
Michigan State women's basketball has been quite active in the transfer portal so far this offseason. After adding transfer forward Grace VanSlooten and transfer guard Emma Shumate this month, the Spartans earned yet another commit through the portal on Saturday.
Former Arizona State two-way guard Jaddan Simmons announced on Instagram on Saturday that she has committed to Michigan State.
Simmons has one year of eligibility remaining. The former Sun Devil averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in her final season at Arizona State. She also reached the 1,000-point mark for her career and moved up to 17th on the program's all-time scoring list.
She scored in double figures 13 times last season.
Simmons was named a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention for the second year in a row.
In four seasons at Arizona State, Simmons totaled 1,139 points, 128 rebounds, 104 assists, 57 steals and 13 blocks in 108 games, 107 of which she started.
Simmons leads Arizona State's program in minutes played in a single season (1,136) and minutes per game in a single season (36.9). The former was accomplished last season while the latter was accomplished in the 2022-23 season. She is tied for second all-time as well in minutes played per game with her mark of 36.6 last season.
Simmons also leads the program in career minutes-per-game average (33.5) and free throw attempts (484).
The veteran guard joins Michigan State after entering the transfer portal over a month ago.
Simmons is yet another addition who will have familiarity with the Pac-12, which gives her and Michigan State quite an advantage as UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington will be joining the Big Ten this year. VanSlooten is another transfer who knows those teams all too well, having played two seasons at Oregon.
The Spartans will enter next season without two of their top-three scorers from last year -- guards Moira Joiner and DeeDee Hagemann. The addition of Simmons and VanSlooten helps that tremendously, as they were each among the top scorers on their former teams. Transfer guard Shumate will also be quite familiar with the Spartans' schedule next season, as she played two seasons at Ohio State.
