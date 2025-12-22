Divine Ugochukwu Might Be Losing His Fire
In this story:
Michigan State has only one game left in the calendar year, and they have high hopes of winning that game to extend their record to 12-1 on the season.
Oddly enough, it seems as though MSU might struggle against their final opponent in Cornell just the same as they struggled against Oakland, winning by a much slimmer margin than expected of 79-70, a result fans were not pleased with.
The close game can be attributed to many team issues with three-point shooting, sloppy turnovers, and much more, but every player must also take individual responsibility.
One of the most prominent players who must do so is Divine Ugochukwu, who, after having a breakout game against Penn State, has played much less than satisfactory basketball.
What Has Started To Make Divine Ugochukwu Lose his Fire: Shooting
- Perfect shooting is nothing to be expected week to week by any player, especially not someone who has not even made it to the pro league's yet.
- However, every player on the court is still expected to be able to make a shot here and there, even if they are not a three point specialist such as Coen Carr.
- Yet even though he has proven that he can shoot, as he did against the Nittany Lions when he went five for five, Ugochukwu has not been able to sink any attempts from beyond the arc.
- This should be an issue with his form or something of the like, but it may be the exact opposite, as he has simply not been shooting enough.
- Ugochukwu has only been able to attempt two three point shots, which is a travesty after having gone five for five and if he wants to get back on the hot streak he had been on against Penn State, he will need to start shooting more.
Less Time On Court, Less Shots To Attempt
- Ugochukwu cannot get more attempts in though, if he is not being given more time to work with, as he has gone from having 25 minutes on the court against Penn State to only being given 13 against the Golden Grizzlies.
- Whether he earns it in practice or it has been a product of going against easier opponents, Ugochukwu must find a way to get on the court more by the time MSU starts facing ranked teams again next calendar year.
Divine Ugochukwu has the potential to be great for the Spartans, but if he cannot find the fire he had against Penn State once more, then the team will have a much harder time facing and defeating opponents.
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.