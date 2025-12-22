Divine Ugochukwu Might Be Losing His Fire

Michigan State has only one game left in the calendar year, and they have high hopes of winning that game to extend their record to 12-1 on the season.

Oddly enough, it seems as though MSU might struggle against their final opponent in Cornell just the same as they struggled against Oakland, winning by a much slimmer margin than expected of 79-70 , a result fans were not pleased with.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) after a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The close game can be attributed to many team issues with three-point shooting, sloppy turnovers, and much more, but every player must also take individual responsibility.

One of the most prominent players who must do so is Divine Ugochukwu, who, after having a breakout game against Penn State, has played much less than satisfactory basketball.

What Has Started To Make Divine Ugochukwu Lose his Fire: Shooting

Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) dribbles against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perfect shooting is nothing to be expected week to week by any player, especially not someone who has not even made it to the pro league's yet.

However, every player on the court is still expected to be able to make a shot here and there, even if they are not a three point specialist such as Coen Carr.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) celebrates a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yet even though he has proven that he can shoot, as he did against the Nittany Lions when he went five for five, Ugochukwu has not been able to sink any attempts from beyond the arc.

This should be an issue with his form or something of the like, but it may be the exact opposite, as he has simply not been shooting enough.

Ugochukwu has only been able to attempt two three point shots, which is a travesty after having gone five for five and if he wants to get back on the hot streak he had been on against Penn State, he will need to start shooting more.

Less Time On Court, Less Shots To Attempt

Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) looks to pass against Oakland guard Ziare Wells (2) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ugochukwu cannot get more attempts in though, if he is not being given more time to work with, as he has gone from having 25 minutes on the court against Penn State to only being given 13 against the Golden Grizzlies.

Whether he earns it in practice or it has been a product of going against easier opponents, Ugochukwu must find a way to get on the court more by the time MSU starts facing ranked teams again next calendar year.

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu cuts to the basket on his way to a score against Toledo during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Divine Ugochukwu has the potential to be great for the Spartans, but if he cannot find the fire he had against Penn State once more, then the team will have a much harder time facing and defeating opponents.

