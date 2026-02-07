Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 7

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were an undefeated 20-0 on the season, but have since suffered back-to-back losses to Michigan and Illinois. The good news is they're in a great spot to get back on track on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are off to a 2-10 start to their conference schedule.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this matinee matchup.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Nebraska -12.5 (-102)

Rutgers +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Nebraska -900

Rutgers +590

Total

OVER 141.5 (-115)

UNDER 141.5 (-105)

Nebraska vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 7

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Nebraska Record: 20-2 (9-2 in Big Ten)

Rutgers Record: 9-14 (2-10 in Big Ten)

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Nebraska is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 6-0 in Nebraska's last six games

Nebraska is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games vs. Rutgers

Nebraska is 7-0 ATS in its last seven road games

Rutgers is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 4-1 in Rutgers' last five home games

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Key Player to Watch

Pryce Sandfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pryce Sandfort has been electric this season. Not only is he leading the team in points per game, averaging 17.2, but he's hitting his three-point shots at a rate of 41%. This isn't the case of a guy who picks his spots either; he has 188 three-point attempts this season, having hit 77 of them. If Nebraska goes on a deep run in March, it's going to be on the back of Sandfort.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm not afraid to lay the points with Rutgers:

Rutgers is one of the worst teams in a major conference this season, so I'm surprised Nebraska isn't a bigger favorite in this spot. The Cornhuskers rank 24th in effective field goal percentage and 18th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Rutgers ranks 336th and 286th in those two respective metrics.

To make matters worse, Nebraska is primarily a three-point shooting team, and Rutgers ranks 347th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc. That number has gotten even worse of late, allowing teams to shoot 43.6% from three-point land over its last three games.

This matchup could end up being a blowout on Saturday.

Pick: Nebraska -12.5 (-102) via FanDuel

