Offensive Coordinator Names for Pat Fitzgerald to Consider

Pat Fitzgerald has taken over as Michigan State’s new head football coach.

The former Northwestern coach, who elevated the program to historic heights, is now compiling his staff. His offenses struggled in his final, unsuccessful years in Evanston, so it will be crucial for Fitzgerald to hire the right coaches.

Fitzgerald has been away from coaching for the last few years, so he does not have a staff from a previous job to bring to his new gig. So, Fitzgerald will take some time to sort through candidates and find the right coordinators and position coaches.

Nailing the offensive coordinator hire will be ultra important. Who could Fitzgerald consider to call plays for him in 2026?

Let’s break down a few names that make sense.

Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki during a practice session outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Franklin did not bring Kotelnicki with him to Virginia Tech, so Fitzgerald has an opportunity to get the sharp offensive mind to East Lansing.

Kotelnicki helped Penn State get to the College Football Playoff semifinal in his first year calling plays for the Nittany Lions last season, propelling them to the 26th-best offense in the country. He spent time under Lance Leipold at Kansas before that.

Kotelnicki is a creative play-caller who predicates his offenses on strong line play and efficient run games. The Spartans will look to be tough at the line of scrimmage, and they want to return to running the football well, so Kotelnicki would be an excellent fit.

Jason Candle, Toledo HC

Aug 30, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It’s tough to see MSU pull a sitting head coach, especially one who has had as much success at the Group of Five level as Candle.

The Rockets consistently have one of the best offenses in the MAC, leading the conference in total offense this season. Candle has also been floated out as a head coaching candidate for MSU in the past.

If Candle wanted a Power Four coordinator job, he could take one that isn’t far from his hometown of Salem, Ohio. This would be a home run hire for Fitzgerald if he can convince Candle to take the job.

Sean Brophy, North Texas Passing Game Coordinator

Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A North Texas Mean Green helmet on the turf in the first half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

A rising star in the coaching ranks, Brophy would be an outside-the-box hire, but a very good one.

Eric Morris took the job at Oklahoma State, and there is no indication that Brophy is following him to Stillwater. Brophy has developed quarterbacks during his time with the Mean Green, helping produce the Mean Green's nation-leading total offense.

It’s hard to see Brophy making a move north, but he would revolutionize the Spartans’ offense, which has been lackluster and stale for the past few years. He would breathe new life into the program if given the opportunity.

