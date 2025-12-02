Why Former Players are Loving Fitzgerald Hire for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans have officially announced the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald as the 27th head coach in program history.
Fitzgerald has been out of coaching for a few years after a poor end to his Northwestern tenure, but he has been ready to return for a while, and he finally has that opportunity.
The hire has received mixed reviews from fans so far. Some have said he is the right fit for the program, while others think MSU could have found a better candidate through a real coaching search.
But one group that appears to be in on the hire is the Spartan alumni. Several players have voiced strong support for Fitzgerald and where he might take MSU.
Players like Andrew Dowell, who played in the NFL for several years, and Brian Lewerke, a three-year starter, have expressed their elation with the hire.
While several other former players have shown their support for the Fitzgerald hire, what has inspired Spartan alumni about his taking over the program?
It’s probably because those are Mark Dantonio’s players, and Fitzgerald reminds them of the program in its best days.
Pat Fitzgerald - perfect Spartan hire?
Dantonio is the winningest coach in Spartan football history, and the same goes for Fitzgerald at Northwestern. Both coaches won over 100 games with their respective programs.
Dantonio and Fitzgerald won games the same way during their best days: by being sound on both lines of scrimmage and getting things done on the defensive side of the football.
While neither coach’s offensive units were very explosive, they made enough plays to put the ball in the end zone and let the defense do the rest. The Spartans have struggled defensively in the last few seasons, so this should help improve that side of the ball.
Neither MSU nor Northwestern was very flashy or exciting at their best, but being sound on both sides of the ball helped each team play the best football in its program’s history. The Fitzgerald hire might remind former players of the glory days.
Dowell and Lewerke both said they were recruited to Northwestern by Fitzgerald, and it makes sense why both players considered being Wildcats before eventually becoming Spartans.
Fitzgerald may have the Spartans playing as well as in the best days of the Dantonio era. They may not win as many games as the early 2010s, but the styles will be similar.
Fitzgerald will be introduced to MSU this afternoon, and excitement might begin to stir in East Lansing. Former players will certainly have their eyes on what the new Spartan coach does.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.