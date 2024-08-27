EXCLUSIVE: Elite Legacy Target On Upcoming Michigan State-Florida Atlantic Visit
Michigan State is increasing their focusing in future recruiting classes, especially the 2026 and 2027 cycles. The direct contact period for the 2026 class is a big step for the Spartans to endear themselves to recruits, and they have worked it well. The 2027s will have to wait until next June.
A big way for the Spartans to establish connections with recruits of either class is unofficial visits. With the season starting and the school year having already begun for some recruits, those visits will have to come over the weekend. That means gameday visits.
This Friday will mark the start of the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing, but no matter how momentous that occasion might seem, there is work to be done on the recruiting trail. One of the big-named recruits who will be in attendance (perhaps even the biggest) is four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick.
Patrick is a legacy, his father Joseph having played under Nick Saban in the late 1990s, and as a highly-rated in-state target, the Spartans will prioritize him.
Speaking with Patrick, you get the sense that he is comfortable in his relationship with the Spartans, but there is more to see with two years of high school left. What he sees at the FAU game will be important. Seeing the offense execute would really impress Patrick, he told me.
"You know, [coach Jim Michalczik] and I have talked, sat down a lot and just gone over film and talked film," Patrick said. "Seeing them execute what they were able to do at Oregon State at Michigan State with different players and stuff like that, just being able to run their offense efficiently, not just expecting the big play to come and staying on pace and form drives that are consistent. That would be one thing that's really impressive. And obviously, being able to run the ball effectively against an even box, that's how you win football games. ... I would say if they are just able to run their offense effectively, that would be big.
"I would say it's pretty cool to play in front of large crowds. As a recruit, when you see that it's pretty sweet, so you know just seeing a lot of people supporting Coach Smith ... culturally, from the team, [I just want to see them] enjoy being around each other because you're team is going to be what you're around most. Your coach, not as much. I would say the player's culture."
Patrick is the No. 137th overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the 10th-ranked offensive tackle.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
