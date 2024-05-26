EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Di'Mari Malone Will Take Things at His Own Pace
Three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone's commitment gave Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith his third 2025 addition -- and another linebacker (alongside three-star DJ White) who could be a homegrown impact player in East Lansing.
Malone is the No. 1 linebacker in the state of Michigan -- but he is taking things at his own pace once he arrives.
Malone told Spartan Nation that he was considering redshirting as a freshman. He said he was going to talk to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi to see what he thought about it.
"Anything could change," Malone said.
Malone said if he doesn't redshirt -- he wants to try for a starting job.
"If I'm being honest, I think I got the work ethic ... I'm coming for it all when I [arrive]. And as a true freshman, like, there's going to be no days off ... I think my work ethic [can help] beat out the guys in front of me, get me to start as a true freshman."
Malone said he wanted to improve his open-field tackling. He was confident in Rossi's ability to improve it.
Michigan State could potentially be deep at the linebacker position when Malone arrives in the fall of 2025. Jordan Hall would likely be there, standout transfers Wayne Matthews III and Semaj Bridgeman could still be with the team, and 2024 linebacker Brady Pretzlaff will be a sophomore looking to contribute. They can only be competition if the transfer portal doesn't claim them, however.
Malone has the ability to compete, too.
"I got the hips of a safety, defensive back, and my speed is pretty good," Malone had told Spartan Nation. "So I feel like, with me coming to that outside backer spot, it's going to be great. I can almost do anything Coach [Joe] Rossi needs me to do, but you know, with me trying do that, I gotta put in the work. So, I think I'm bringing a lot to the table."
Malone said that he will likely play both outside and middle linebacker, as Rossi told him. Malone's tape shows his ability to pass rush, cover, and run-stop. What could separate Malone is his speed and ball-skills in coverage.
Malone said earning All-Big Ten honors was a big goal.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
