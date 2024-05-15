EXCLUSIVE: Spartan 2025 Commit Di'Mari Malone on Strengths, Places to Improve
The Michigan State Spartans added a huge addition from the 2025 recruiting class when three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone committed on Sunday.
Per 247Sports, Malone is the No. 1 linebacker in Michigan and the No. 9 overall player in the state. Nationally, he is the No. 64-rated player at his position.
"I'm going to bring some great things [to Michigan State]," Malone told Spartan Nation. "I got the hips of a safety, defensive back, and my speed is pretty good. So I feel like, with me coming to that outside backer spot, it's going to be great. I can almost do anything Coach [Joe] Rossi needs me to do, but you know, with me trying do that, I gotta put in the work. So, I think I'm bringing a lot to the table."
Malone's tape doesn't lie. Playing the outside for the Cougars, Malone is a playmaker. Last season against Orchard Lake St. Mary's -- a team with a host of Spartan targets and fellow 2025 commit DJ White -- Malone came off the strong side to register a sack and a forced fumble. He scooped the ball and took it over 50 yards for the score.
That same game, he had another fumble recovery. Malone's Cougars blanked the Eaglets, 31-0.
Malone's hips are fluid in coverage and he covers ground quickly. There were two notable plays last season where he played what looks like off-coverage -- 20-plus yards -- and registered interceptions. Malone has ball-skills, unlike most linebackers.
Malone said there is one facet of his game he would like to improve upon.
"With my open-field tackling, I feel like I could work on that ... me and [Coach Joe Rossi] have had multiple talks, he's going to get me better at that," Malone said.
Malone told Spartan Nation his goal is to earn All-Big Ten recognition during his time in East Lansing. He also mentioned the goal of achieving All-America recognition. The last Spartan linebacker to earn an All-American nod was Greg Jones in 2010.
Malone said his dream is to play in the National Football League. Part of the reason he chose Michigan State was because he believed Rossi could prepare him for the pro level.
Malone has to the right tools at this stage of his young career.
