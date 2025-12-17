MSU Head Coaching Job Named Top 10 in Impressive Area

Michigan State football has been on a downward spiral since the 2021 season. What was once a program that finished 11–2, won the Peach Bowl, and featured Kenneth Walker III rushing for more than 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to the Doak Walker Award, has now cycled through four head coaches in five years.

Following a disappointing 4–8 season, Jonathan Smith was let go, and the Spartans hired former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to lead the program.

With uncertainty surrounding the future, many fans expected potential decommitments heading into early signing day on Dec. 3. Instead, the opposite occurred, as 19 of Michigan State’s 20 commits signed with the program.

According to 247Sports, Michigan State’s class includes five four-star recruits and 14 three-star recruits, ranking 46th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten.

247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman also released a list ranking the top available head coaching jobs this cycle based on recruiting potential. Michigan State ranked seventh out of 30 schools, trailing only Michigan, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

Why MSU Is Seventh

“It wasn’t long ago when Mel Tucker had MSU winning a New Year’s Six bowl and Mark Dantonio took the Spartans to the College Football Playoff, so on-field success has been there,” Huffman wrote. “Tucker had top recruits visiting, but the Spartans just couldn’t close. They have proximity to several talented states, a commitment to upgrading NIL (which can only help in recruiting), and a program that—while in the shadow of Michigan and Ohio State—has developed good talent.”

Michigan State’s recruiting results since 2020 have been inconsistent. Under Mel Tucker, the Spartans landed two top-25 classes in 2022 (No. 23) and 2023 (No. 24). Outside of those seasons, MSU has hovered in the middle tier nationally, ranking 40th in 2020, 46th in 2021, 42nd in 2024, and 57th in the 2025 cycle.

Recently, Michigan State athletics has announced major investments in NIL and facilities. On Dec. 2, athletic director J Batt launched the “For Sparta” campaign, aiming to raise $1 billion by 2032. That announcement followed news of a $400 million donation from Acrisure CEO Greg Williams.

With increased NIL support and renewed investment in facilities, Michigan State appears better positioned to compete on the recruiting trail than it has been in years. While on-field results must follow, Fitzgerald inherits a program with resources, geographic advantages, and a commitment to growth. If leveraged properly, these changes could mark the first step toward stabilizing and rebuilding Spartan football.

