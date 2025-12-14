Pat Fitzgerald has added another name to his Michigan State coaching staff, hiring Joel Welsh as the program’s new strength and conditioning coach.

According to Justin Thind of 247Sports, Welsh returns to the Big Ten after spending the past seven seasons at Central Michigan. Before his time with the Chippewas, Welsh worked at Iowa from 2012–16 under longtime strength coach Chris Doyle. His return brings Big Ten experience and continuity to a program undergoing significant change.

With Welsh joining the staff, here’s a look at the coaching hires Fitzgerald has made so far as he begins reshaping Michigan State football.

Defensive Coordinator / Safeties Coach: Joe Rossi

Rossi was Fitzgerald’s first major decision, retaining the Spartans’ defensive coordinator for next season. Fitzgerald’s familiarity with Rossi’s work during his time at Minnesota played a major role in that decision.

Rossi was originally hired by former head coach Jonathan Smith two seasons ago to help rebuild Michigan State’s defense. Results have been mixed, as the Spartans finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks with just 22 on the season. However, the defense showed improvement late in the year, even in losses.

Fitzgerald has seen firsthand what a Joe Rossi defense can look like at its best during their time in the Big Ten West. With improved personnel and support, Rossi has a chance to stabilize the unit and restore it to a more competitive level.

Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers Coach: Max Bullough

Nov 30, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) and Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Tyler Hoover (91) talk on field during the 2nd half a game at Spartan Stadium. MSU won 14-3. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Michigan State announced Wednesday the return of one of its all-time great linebackers, Max Bullough, who will serve as both linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Bullough arrives from Notre Dame, where he helped guide the Fighting Irish to the 2024 national championship game and a 10–2 season this past year that narrowly missed the College Football Playoff.

This hire should energize the fan base. Bullough’s combination of program legacy and high-level coaching experience could have an immediate impact. If linebacker Jordan Hall returns for his senior season, there may be no better coach to learn from than one of the greatest linebackers in Michigan State history.

Safeties Coach: James Adams

James Adams was also retained by Fitzgerald after joining the program from his alma mater, Wake Forest, last offseason. Adams will continue coaching safeties, a unit that showed noticeable improvement late in the season.

Michigan State's safeties coach James Adams before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continuity at this position should benefit a young secondary that gained valuable experience down the stretch.

While Fitzgerald has not yet completed his staff, the early hires point toward meaningful upgrades across the program. With a reported $12.2 million budget to fill out the coaching staff, Michigan State is positioned to recruit at a higher level and compete more consistently in the Big Ten. As Fitzgerald continues to build, these early moves suggest a clear commitment to long-term stability and success.

You can stay up to date with all our hoops content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State winning despite all the turnovers when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW