MSU's Kohler Thinks Team is More Dangerous After Duke Loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Senior forward Jaxon Kohler likened Michigan State to a "wounded animal" on Thursday because of its loss against then-No. 4 Duke last Saturday.

"I've said that a wounded animal is a dangerous animal," Kohler said on Thursday. "I feel like, as a team, we've taken [our fire] to another level. I feel like we're twice as dangerous as we were because we're fighting to right our wrongs."

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler, right, screams in celebration to center Carson Cooper, left, after Cooper converted an alley-oop against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Putting oneself on the level of an animal scratching and clawing just to stay alive seems like a... strong way to describe a team that is 8-1, ranked ninth in the country, and already has four Quad 1 victories. "Wounded animal" sounds a bit like desperation. Adding fuel to the fire after a tough loss is normal, but MSU is hardly fighting for its season on Saturday against Penn State .

That's not the mentality Kohler has.

More on the "Wounded Animal" Mentality

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler speaks following a practice at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I'm glad I get to say this," Kohler told Spartan Nation when asked about his wounded animal simile. "All that stuff [rankings, records], all the number this, all the number that, it don't mean nothing. It's great to have that, but we know what we could have done [against Duke]. "Top 10 in the country, rankings, whatever, that can change in a week, depending on our play. Our record, it should still be undefeated, because we know we lost that game more than they [Duke] won it.

"A wounded animal, it means, 'Hey, we did not accomplish something where we should have.' We didn't play the best, and we suffered the consequences. We suffered a loss --- a loss that we should have won."

No player or coach was probably thinking the Spartans were going to be the first undefeated college basketball team since 1975-76 Indiana, but something Kohler acknowledged is that having a zero in the loss column can come with some negatives.

"In nature and movies sometimes, when somebody's hurt, they have a sense of urgency," Kohler said. "Something that Coach [ Tom Izzo ] says a lot about to us [is]... 'Hey, now we have a loss.' We know that we're not undefeated anymore. We can lose. When you go undefeated, it feels sort of surreal until you lose, but now we're fighting for more than ever. We want to get back to that mountaintop."

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, shoots as Duke's Patrick Ngongba defends during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Penn State is not an opponent with the glitz and glamor of Duke, Saturday is still going to be a big game for Michigan State. It's a conference game, after all, and a chance to start 2-0 against the Big Ten for the second consecutive season. The Nittany Lions might be in "wounded animal" mode, as they are coming off a 41-point loss at Indiana.

"You can tell that everybody is excited for this next game," Kohler said. "Everybody just can't wait to get back in there on the floor against another team and kind of right our wrongs. That Duke loss gave us a fire."

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) lets out a scream while being introduced during starting lineup introductions before a game against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's hiring of Max Bullough when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW