Sparks vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, July 5
The Indiana Fever are finding their stride and they haven't even had Caitlin Clark in the lineup.
She'll miss another game on Saturday night when they host the 5-13 Los Angeles Sparks, who have gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's showdown.
Sparks vs. Fever Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sparks +5.5 (-110)
- Fever -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks +200
- Fever -245
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 5-13
- Fever record: 9-8
Sparks vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink, F - Out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark, G - Out
- Damiris Dantas, F - Out
Sparks vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
- Kelsey Mitchell 21+ Points (-105) via DraftKings
Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire in Caitlin Clark's absence. She's now averaging 19.3 points per game and has put up 25+ points in three of her last four outings. Let's bet on her to keep that trend going against a Sparks team that ranks 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Sparks vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised the Fever aren't bigger favorites on their home court against an underperforming Sparks team. They have proven they can win without Clark as Mitchell continues to put the team on her back.
The Fever now rank third in the WNBA in net rating at +7.2, while the Sparks come in at 11th at -6.7.
This is also a game between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Fever are riding three straight wins, including a win against the Minnesota Lynx; meanwhile, the Sparks have lost two straight, including two losses in their last four games against the lowly Chicago Sky.
I'll lay the points with the Fever.
Pick: Fever -5.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.