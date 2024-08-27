2025 Michigan State Recruiting Target's Ranking Recently Increased
Since becoming the head coach of Michigan State's football team,
Coach Jonathan Smith has done an admirable job on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Before arriving in East Lansing, Smith most recently helped turn around the football program at his alma mater, Oregon State. He will now attempt to do the same at Michigan State but will need the right players to do so, which will take even more success from Smith and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail.
One of Michigan State’s targets in the 2025 recruiting class is edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu. Until recently, Nwaiwu was an unranked player according to 247Sports’ metrics. However, his recruiting profile has been updated, and 247Sports now has the edge rusher listed as a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. His ranking was updated after impressive camp appearances over the summer.
According to 247Sports, the Montreal native is ranked 128th-best edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class and would be a welcomed addition to Michigan State’s roster for Coach Smith as he continues to rebuild Michigan State’s roster by first stockpiling talent along the offensive and defensive lines.
The three-star prospect announced the bump in ratings on X, formerly known as Twitter. In addition to Michigan State, Nwaiwu has received scholarship offers from five schools nationwide: Akron, Boise State, Boston College and Maine. Nwaiwu is scheduled to make his official visit to Michigan State this fall. Coach Smith looks to make a positive impression on the talented edge rusher, as Michigan State is arguably the best football program to offer Nwaiwu a scholarship.
Smith plans to restore Michigan State’s football program to its former glory, requiring multiple strong recruiting and transfer portal classes. So far, Smith has gotten off to a successful start in both areas. Still, it will take players like Nwaiwu to commit to Michigan State and develop under Smith over the next few years to ensure Michigan State’s football program reaches its long-term potential. Nwaiwu’s commitment would improve Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class even more, maybe even helping secure the commitment of other talented players to Michigan State.
