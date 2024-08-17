2025 Michigan State WR Braylon Collier to Enroll Early
Michigan State football has centered the rebuilding of its football program around coach Jonathan Smith’s ability to secure respectable recruiting classes during his first few years in East Lansing.
So far, he has done an admirable job of ensuring Michigan State football has a strong presence on the recruiting trail and putting together the start of future solid recruiting classes for the Spartans.
Coach Smith has nearly filled Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, as he has already signed multiple talented players. One of those players is three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier.
Collier announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to graduate high school in December.
The 6’1, 170-pound wide receiver is ranked the 140th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. The Sandusky, Ohio native picked Michigan State over Iowa and Iowa State and is another prospect in the 2025 recruiting class who has flown under the radar on the national level.
However, Collier is different from most of the other unranked and low-ranked players who have received an offer from the Spartans. He was a multi-sport athlete who excelled at track and field in addition to football. Wide Receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins and assistant Cordale Grundy were essential in Collier’s commitment to Michigan State earlier this offseason.
Collier’s speed and athleticism make him a player Coach Smith will be able to get much use out of in the future, especially after his early enrollment at Michigan State. Coach Smith and his coaching staff hope Collier’s extra time in East Lansing will lead to a player who develops quicker and significantly contributes to Michigan State over the next few seasons.
Collier received over 13 scholarship offers, but Michigan State was his first offer from a Power Five school. He has also received offers from Appalachian State, Liberty, Tulane, and Massachusetts. Collier announced his decision to graduate early on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
As Coach Smith continues to turn Michigan State’s football program around, he will need as much help as possible. Collier's early enrollment could potentially set an example for other Michigan State recruits.
