2026 3-Star Interior Offensive Lineman Set to Visit Michigan State
Since accepting the head coaching position at Michigan State, Coach Jonathan Smith has verbally expressed his goal to rebuild Michigan State’s football program through a strong recruiting presence.
Smith also noted that he would prefer to build the recruiting foundation with players from Michigan. Coach Smith likely believes this will help the Spartans retain players to its roster, as players are less likely to transfer if they are already going to school somewhere close to home.
Smith has remained active on the recruiting trail and has continued to ensure that he and his coaching staff have a strong presence there, no matter the time of year. Coach Smith has continued to express interest in three-star offensive and defensive linemen in future recruiting classes. He has recruited multiple three-star offensive linemen from Michigan and continues to do so to help solidify the team’s roster.
Michigan State recently expressed interest in three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka, another talented Michigan-raised offensive lineman. Smith and his coaching staff recently invited Benjamin Eziuka, a talented offensive lineman. Eziuka is a three-star offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class and would likely be one of the better players in Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class, should he sign with the Spartans.
The Novi, Michigan native took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his invite from Michigan State for the team’s first game of the season against Florida Atlantic. According to 247Sports, Eziuka is ranked as the 59th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports also ranked him as the 13th-best player from Michigan in the 2026 recruiting class.
While Eziuka does have scholarship offers from other schools, such as Kentucky, Penn State, Miami (OH), and Toledo, he has yet to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Altogether, Eziuka has over 55 scholarship offers from around the country. As Smith continues to do his best to jump-start the rebuilding of Michigan State’s football program, he must find a way to secure the best talent possible, as doing so will give him the best opportunity for quick success at Michigan State.
