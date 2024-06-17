BREAKING: 3-Star 2025 TE Jayden Savoury Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans continue what has been a prosperous June as they add their ninth commit of the 2025 class in three-star tight end Jayden Savoury. Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in Michigan, and the 47th tight end in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
Savoury visited the Spartans officially on May 31, and told Spartan Nation his visit was good and he liked it a lot.
"I liked what all the coaches were talking to me about, and were telling me, and you know I thought it was really good," Savoury had said. "It gave me a lot of clarity and I was glad I had that weekend planned."
Savoury only began playing high school-level football as a junior last season, when he recorded 15 passes for 187 yards. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu touted the 6-foot-6, 220-pound recruit's ceiling after showing his potential in one season:
"Standout basketball player whose skills on the court translate well over to football. Shows body control and the ball skills and hand-eye coordination to high-point the ball and win in jump-ball situations. Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body. Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield. Limited reps as a blocker display baseline physicality. Still has to get stronger and improve technique there. Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end but also shows enough glimpses as a blocker that he can become a very well-rounded player. Considering how quickly he picked up the game and how much more he can still learn and develop, his ceiling is high."
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's product could develop into a dangerous playmaker under tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who has produced NFL talent like second-year Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. Savoury is the second 2025 tight end to commit to the Spartans, after three-star Emmett Bork committed on May 13.
The Spartans' latest commit is more proof that Wozniak is looking for a specific prototype at tight end, tall and athletic with playmaking ability. Bork is similar, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end who can be a threatening route runner. The idea of a 12-personnel set utilizing Savoury and Bork should have Spartan Nation excited.
Savoury joins fellow St. Mary's teammate DJ White, a 2025 linebacker who committed to the Spartans in April. Savoury is the fourth commit secured in June by the Spartans, behind wide receiver Braylon Collier, offensive lineman Drew Nichols, and wide receiver Charles Taplin, all three-stars.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
