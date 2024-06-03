EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football 2025 Target TE Jayden Savoury Discusses Official Visit
Three-star 2025 tight end Jayden Savoury is the No. 1 player at his position in the state of Michigan. Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak have been recruiting Savoury heavily, and Savoury made an official visit to East Lansing on the weekend of May 31.
Savoury, who will make four more official visits in the month of June, said he liked his visit to Michigan State "a lot."
"It felt good, it was really good," Savoury told Spartan Nation. "I liked it a lot, I liked what all the coaches were talking to me about, and were telling me, and you know I thought it was really good. It gave me a lot of clarity and I was glad I had that weekend planned."
Savoury wasn't just surrounded by coaches and staff. He said what stuck with him most on his visit was the time he spent around the Spartan players.
"I thought that was really cool," Savoury said. "I was with [tight end] Jack Velling the whole weekend, he was my host and I thought that was really cool. And also, spending a lot of time with the coaches and just [being around] campus."
Velling is possibly one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten conference. Not a bad choice for a tour guide.
Of course, Savoury spent plenty of time with Wozniak, someone he would be working with almost daily if he were to come to Michigan State. Wozniak, a former Wisconsin tight end, made a positive impression on 2025 commit Emmett Bork. Savoury is also fond of the coach.
"[Wozniak] is a really cool guy," Savoury said. "I got to meet his family and he's really cool. We have had a great relationship for a while now, so you know it was just good to continue to build it and just continue to be around him."
Savoury said he talked to Smith and caught up on everything from recruiting to subjects outside of the gridiron.
"You can really go to him and talk to him about anything," Savoury said. "He's really genuine. And he always has the best interests for you."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
