BREAKING: Spartans, Tom Izzo Sign Elite Forward Commit
Four-star forward Jordan Scott was the first commitment of the 2025 class for the Michigan State Spartans when he made his announcement on Oct. 10.
The 6-foot-7 forward is the No. 52 overall prospect in the class and the No. 11 small forward, per 247Sports. He has three-level scoring ability, toughness and a high IQ that Coach Tom Izzo can make the most of during the prospect's time in East Lansing.
On the Nov. 13 signing day, Scott made it official. He signed with the green and white. A priority recruit, Scott and I had spoken before his commitment and though he didn't give it away, he made it clear that the Spartans were the right choice.
Scott said he wanted to be coached, worked hard and play in a stable, focused environment. His fondness for Izzo seemed to make it a lock, too.
The Spartans got a good one in Scott, who can be an impact player from Day 1. 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein found a lot to like about the Reston, Virginia native's abilities.
"Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein wrote. "In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept. The most translatable part of Scott's offensive game right now is probably his three-point shooting. He's not a totally pure shooter, but made almost 36% of his attempts on high-volume (7+ attempts per game), while showing deep range and a relatively compact release. There is similar projectability on the defensive end given his size, active hands, nose for the ball (2.6 stocks per game), and bursts of movement. Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level."
