EXCLUSIVE: Elite MSU Football Commit Recaps Big Season Opener
Michigan State's Jonathan Smith had a sterling debut for the green and white on Friday, a 16-10 victory against Florida Atlantic that showcased a team on the rise. Many recruits were in attendance. Some were committed to Smith's Spartans. Others, seeing what they had to offer.
One player in attendance was in-state running back commit Jace Clarizio, who will be in green and white this January as an early enrollee. Clarizio might have one of the best stories of any recruit in this class.
Clarizio is a hometown kid, playing at East Lansing High School under legendary MHSFCA Hall of Fame head coach Bill Feraco, who quarterbacked for iconic Spartans coach Duffy Daugherty in the late 1960s.
He is also the Spartans' lone four-star recruit in the 2025 class, thanks to a composite ranking. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back is the No. 36 running back in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Clarizio played a big role in helping East Lansing secure their first win of the season this past Thursday, against Portage Central, 31-7.
"Man, it felt great. I had some nerves before the game," Clarizio said. "Before kickoff, threw up, but after that it felt just great to be out there with the guys. I don't know, there's just something different about this year. It was super fun, just being out there. I just can't wait until next week."
Throwing up? Nerves? For a player committed to a major Big Ten school, with the talent to truly be a game-changer for said program, that fact might be hard to swallow for some. This reporter was certainly surprised. But with that ability comes pressure.
"This year, I feel like I have more, like, people know who I am. I've never really had that, but I like it though because I've been waiting," Clarizio said. "But it's the same thing, just going out there and playing, just running the ball like I was when I was younger."
When he was younger, Clarizio was so much more gifted than all of the other kids he was able to get away with an improv-like running style, his coach told me. Bouncing runs outside, reversing field -- completely dominating.
Now, Clarizio is comfortable running angry between the tackles. Hence the reason why Spartans running back coach Keith Bhonapha (as well as the entire staff) is so high on Clarizio.
