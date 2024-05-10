EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Football 2025 Target TE Jayden Savoury Talks Basketball
Michigan State 2025 target Jayden Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in the state of Michigan.
The 6-foot-6 Orchard Lake St. Mary's product is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.
Savoury played his first season of high school football last year as a junior, and scouts laud his high ceiling as a tight end prospect.
Savoury took basketball more serious than football until last season. Even after a successful first season on the gridiron, he took the court to help Orchard Lake St. Mary's and head coach Todd Covert secure their first ever state championship in March.
Savoury's football teammate, recent Spartan commit and three-star linebacker DJ White, was in attendance.
Savoury played with top 2025 Tom Izzo target Trey McKenney.
Savoury told Spartan Nation about his basketball history.
"I used to play [football] in elementary school -- I played it all the way up until third grade and then I just kind of stopped liking it for a little bit," Savoury said. "I've been playing basketball ever since third grade. I'd been doing good in basketball, but then my junior year all the football coaches at my high school were telling me to come out [and play football] and I was a little hesitant at first but then a lot of the guys on the team encouraged me to play as well. I took a chance, and all praise to God. He's blessed me and given me great opportunities."
Even after giving more time to football, Savoury reached the summit of high school basketball.
"I've gotten a lot of looks, especially earlier in my high school career," Savoury said. "But coming off a state championship ... that was big time."
Savoury talked about what his role is on the court.
"What I bring to basketball is, I think, just like a big man who does all the dirty work," he said. "You know, a lot of people don't like to do the dirty work and don't like to rebound, block the shots and play defense. All people want to do is score. I think I do a lot of the dirty work -- and to be honest I think I do score a good amount, too, I'm not just one of those football players that fouls out every game ... I got a little skill ... I've been getting some looks in basketball but I'm not playing AAU this year, so those looks might fade away a little bit because I'm trying to focus on football."
Savoury played for Indy Heat his freshman year and Midwest Basketball as a sophomore.
"I had one [college] offer, from Toledo," Savoury said. "It's kind of died down since I told coaches that I'm picking up football because I think I just have a better upside in football and better opportunities."
Savoury is set to visit Michigan State on May 31.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.