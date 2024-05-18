Predicting Michigan State Football Player Ratings in Upcoming Video Game
Electronic Arts (EA) Sports recently released its official trailer for its College Football 25 video game, as well as a release date set for July 19. This will be the first college football game since NCAA Football 14 back in 2013.
Michigan State might not have a high overall rating like the top Big Ten teams like Ohio State, Oregon or even Michigan. With Jonathan Smith becoming the new head coach, there is a level of uncertainty regarding the new faces, and the overalls of the team might not be the highest.
Many Michigan State fans are going to want to pre-order the video game and want to play as the Spartans. EA has not released the official ratings for the teams or the players, so here are predictions for the projected starting players for Michigan State:
Offense
QB Aidan Chiles - 82
RB Nathan Carter - 83
WR Montorie Foster - 78
WR Alante Brown - 77
WR Ron Glover - 75
TE Jack Velling - 84
OT Brandon Baldwin - 78
OT Ashton Lepo - 74
OG Luke Newman - 77
OG Kris Phillips - 75
C Tanner Miller - 79
The offense has some new faces at key positions compared to last year. Quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, offensive lineman Luke Newman and center Tanner Miller all transferred into Michigan State. These transfers should be the highest-rated players on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan State.
Velling and running back Nathan Carter are the highest-rated players because of their production from last year. For the offensive line, they bring in new faces and they will need time to gel and grow as a unit. The wide receivers are the lowest-rated group because there isn't enough production to warrant an overall higher than a 78.
Defense
DT - Maverick Hansen - 75
DT - D’Quan Douse - 78
DE - Khris Bogle - 77
DE - Quindarius Dunnigan - 78
LB - Jordan Hall - 86
LB - Jordan Turner - 82
LB - Cal Haladay- 82
CB - Ed Woods - 80
CB - Chance Rucker - 81
S - Malik Spencer - 86
S - Dillon Tatum - 78
The front four has taken a beating this offseason. Many from last year have left to the transfer portal and Coach Smith is still trying to build that unit back up. The linebackers are the best position group on either offense or defense.
Jordan Hall has taken over as being the vocal leader for the defense, and he is tied with Malik Spencer as being the highest-rated players on defense.
