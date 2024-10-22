EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football Made Big Impression on DL Target
The Michigan State Spartans had a very good showing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. They did it in front of a whole host of recruits, too. Some had offers, others were targets, and some will have offers sooner rather than later.
One player who could be part of the latter is Carmel High School product Kaiden Bower, a 2026 defensive lineman. Bower is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds with good length and athleticism. He has offers from Miami (Ohio) and Bowling Green and interest from programs like Purdue, Duke, Boston College, Indiana and more.
Defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has a good eye for talent, and along with rush ends coach Chad Wilt, they could do a lot with a prospect who has Bower's measurables. I spoke with Bower, who told me about his relationship with Suiaunoa.
"First thing that you have to see is how big he is. He has such a presence when you see him, and the way he talks, it's a complete contrast to how he looks and I love it," Bower said. "I get a very wise coach who knows what he's talking about, who has kinda been around the block for a little while and just understands your assignment and understands where you would fit into the scheme and how you would need to work in a system that they have."
For Bower, that connection with Suiaunoa is the most important thing to have. A position coach is who a player will interact with the most during their time with a program.
"He's the No. 1 person you're going to look to for guidance," Bower said. "Because on an individual level, you're going to be asking him the most questions, whether that be about his life, football ... that's the person you're surrounding yourself with the most."
The Spartans made a very good impression on Bower with his visit. He said the Spartans rank very high among the schools he is interested in and he was "absolutely blown away" with his gameday experience in East Lansing.
"It's Power 4 football," Bower said. "It's the dream that any high school football player could want."
Bower's unique measurables give him an advantage as a prospect -- he could be recruited as a defensive end, rush end, or even as a linebacker in this Joe Rossi scheme, if the speed is there.
Keep an eye on Bower's recruitment. He reminds me a lot of 2025 commit Cal Thrush.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
