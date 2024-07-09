Huge News From Top Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball 2025 Target
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo have been recruiting the 2025 class hard, targeting top guard Trey McKenney and forward Niko Bundalo. Another elite target for Izzo is forward Jordan Scott, of South Lakes, Virginia.
Scott announced his top three schools on Monday. The Spartans made the cut, along with Virginia Tech and Maryland.
Scott broke down the three schools to On3's Joe Tipton.
"I have a excellent relationship with Coach Izzo," Scott said. "I went up there on a few unofficials in the past and and got to see campus and really liked it. I got to see them play Maryland at Maryland live which was a very close game. They have a great basketball culture and energy from the first guy to the last on the bench, and obviously a hall of famer head coach.”
Of Virginia Tech, Scott touted their culture.
"I got to see them live at home and really liked their play style and effort they played with, along with the locker room environment after the game," Scott said.
Scott's mother, former college basketball star and broadcaster Christie Winters-Scott, attended Maryland.
"Because of my mom’s work and her being an alum I’ve been on campus probably more times then I can count throughout my life but on the visit I got to learn which building is which and the academic portion of campus," Scott said. "They also have a very strong culture at Maryland with it being a legendary basketball in the past on both the men’s and women’s side."
I spoke with Scott back in May. He told me the Spartans were "definitely near the top" of his list. He told me the strongest aspects of his game were his grit and determination.
"I would say I'm a pretty big competitor," Scott had said. "I might not be the fastest or the strongest on the court, but I'm definitely going to be the most hardworking one. My basketball IQ, I think, that's one of the greatest [aspects] of my game. Just being to understand the game at just like, a higher level -- not being so lost as the new person. I think I would be able to adapt quickly."
Scott has official visits scheduled with Virginia Tech and Maryland, per Tipton, and is working to schedule a visit with the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
