EXCLUSIVE: Top Spartan 2025 Basketball Target Jordan Scott Discusses His Game
Michigan State 2025 target forward Jordan Scott is one of the best players in the country for his graduating class.
The four-star Virginia native is the No. 2 prospect in his home state of Virginia and the No. 55 recruit in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Recently, 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein evaluated Scott during an Under Armour Association competition.
"Scott has been an established prospect for quite some time now, and yet he's still just scratching the surface of his potential," Finkelstein wrote. "He has a few significant markers for long-term success in his wing size, smooth shooting stroke, and the overall fluidity in his game. While there are times you might want to see him assert himself more, he's unselfish and a very willing passer. He is also engaged on the defensive end of the floor. Give him some time for his body to fill-out and ideally add some force and rim pressure in correlation to that, and you have a high-level long term prospect."
Spartan Nation reached out to Scott. The recruit discussed what he feels are the strongest elements of his game.
"My grit, my determination -- I would say I'm a pretty big competitor," Scott said. "I might not be the fastest or the strongest on the court, but I'm definitely going to be the most hardworking one. My basketball IQ, I think, that's one of the greatest [aspects] of my game. Just being to understand the game at just like, a higher level -- not being so lost as the new person. I think I would be able to adapt quickly."
Scott also detailed places he feels he could improve on as a player. He said being too generous with the ball has been critiqued by his coaches.
"Getting more selfish, maybe, as a player," Scott said. "I know that, right now during AAU and high school, coaches have been wanting too me be more selfish. Maybe another aspect would be like, my quickness, I would say. Being able to guard 1 through 5 -- like completely, or more effectively, I think."
Scott has met with head coach Tom Izzo several times throughout the recruiting process.
