MSU Basketball Offers Elite PG
The Michigan State Spartans secured two highly-rated forwards from the 2025 class in Jordan Scott and Cam Ward.
Both ensure that Tom Izzo will have his foundation for the class, and while the Spartans will look to wrap up the 2025 class with another commit, potentially two, the pressure has been eased.
Now, Izzo and his staff can look ahead to 2026 with more confidence.
Whereas the 2025 class has been forward-heavy with who the Spartans have targeted -- Jalen Haralson, Niko Bundalo, Ward, Scott and Trent Sisley were all priority targets, the 2026 class is shaping up to be leaning toward more guards.
The Spartans have shown a good deal of interest in four-star Jonathan Sanderson, formerly an in-state product, as well as Indiana's DeZhon Hall, and the top priority for the whole class is likely Steven Reynolds. RJ Livingston will also be recruited heavily.
The Spartans continued with the growing point guard trend with their Friday offer of Prince-Alexander Moody, an elite prospect from Maryland. Moody is a four-star and the No. 76 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 7-ranked combo guard.
Moody has shown a lot of interest in in-state Maryland, per 247Sports. This summer, Moody was a standout at some events but he received somewhat mixed reviews from 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein after a big night at a recruiting period showcase.
"Moody finished with 20 points and five assists, but it was the overall efficiency of his attack that stood out," Finkelstein wrote. "There were no extra bounces or wasted movement. His feel for the game and instincts were clear and he made his presence felt from start to finish. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound rising junior not only lived up to his spot at the No. 71 ranked prospect in the recently updated 2026 rankings but also appeared to be trending towards being a lead guard."
Izzo noted during Big Ten Basketball Media Days this year how much recruiting has turned to money and fit in the age of NIL, the transfer portal, and early departures for the NBA.
"Kids just aren’t ready. And that includes college," back," Izzo said. "Money a little bit, but I think just the fact that we got some good players [already] and got some good players that could be back. That’s our problem. Does [Xavier] Booker get good enough and go? Does somebody else get good enough and go? Does somebody else get unhappy and leave? But right now, that’s not the way it is. Kids will go different places now just to play, and some of that’s the NIL, they think the NIL opportunities will be bigger if you’re playing and scoring points. It’s a challenging part, but I’m cool where we are."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
