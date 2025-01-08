MSU Football Named Finalist For 4-Star Prospect
In Year 2 for Coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State will be aiming higher on the recruiting trail while also maintaining the early, longstanding connections made when Smith came to East Lansing.
The staff has made their presence known on the recruiting trail during Smith's first cycle, and now, they will be closing on prospects that they had more time to build relationships with.
In January 2024, Michigan State offered 2026 four-star athlete David Davis of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Now, they are in Davis' top six teams, along with Penn State, Pitt, Cincinnati, Nebraska and West Virginia.
Davis announced his top six on social media on Tuesday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound two-way star plays cornerback and running back, and though it looks like his home will be on the defensive side of the ball. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 18 athlete in the class and the No. 268 overall prospect. In a particularly strong Pennsylvania class, he is No. 8 among his home-state peers.
Davis is a long, physical player with athleticism to boot and the football toughness Smith and Co. have been looking for to carry the torch of their new program and culture. For Smith, it isn't about stars on a recruiting profile or the acumen on the field (though it helps, of course).
It is about relationships and fit. A player needs to fit within the scheme, that much is a given. At the same time, there has to be a cultural fit in the locker room. The 2024 Spartans were among the most close-knit teams we've seen for some time in East Lansing. There was a strong sense of unity.
Smith and his staff will look to maintain that and grow it going forward.
Davis is a blue-chip, that much is obvious. Landing him would do wonders for the Spartans and their image on the trail. But it's all about fit. Davis, above all else, seems to fit.
The competition will be stiff, though. Pitt is his hometown school. Penn State is one of the best recruiters in college football and they have a lot to sell as a Final Four College Football Playoff team. Reports are that Davis is close with the Nittany Lions, too.
Cincinnati is nearby and West Virginia is a favorite for a lot of Pennsylvania kids, just over the border.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.