MSU Football Offers Talented Trio of Recruits
The Michigan State Spartans have extended numerous offers to 2025 recruits and beyond over the last few days. The Spartans have a solid 2025 class, securing 16 targets. They are not done when it comes to 2025, however.
The Spartans offered three-star California wide receiver Bryson Baker, a 6-foot-1 pass catcher who is ranked the No. 182 player at his position.
Most of Baker's top schools are in the West Coast area, but perhaps cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin said it best about the geography.
"They will travel," Martin said last month. "The times are different now from back in the day when I was a West Coast kid coming here like, no way you get a West Coast, California kid. That's not true [anymore]."
Another player the Spartans offered was 2025 interior offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin, from Finlay, Ohio. Wilkin is the No. 76-ranked interior lineman. He is already committed to Big Ten rival Indiana. This is where things could get interesting.
The Spartans have had come-from-behind wins with 2025 recruits like cornerback Aydan West, defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, and offensive lineman Justin Bell. They have not completed a full flip of a committed recruit, though.
Michalczik is a world-class recruiter and he wouldn't offer a recruit without seeing something special in the prospect or if he didn't think there was a good chance. The late-stage recruitment of Wilkin will be something to keep an eye on.
I was once told by a highly respected Michigan high school coach that nothing matters until the ink is dry on signing day. It could be the case with Wilkin.
The Spartans offered one of the best tight end prospects in the 2026 class in Evan Jacobson of Iowa. He has arguably the most impressive frame of a tight end target they've offered, 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds. Talk about a basketball tight end.
The Spartans like a big catch radius and the athleticism to be vertical. Jacobson has both in spades as the No. 8 tight end in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 145-ranked player overall. Competition for the blue-chip tight end is stiff with 20 offers.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
