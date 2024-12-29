MSU Hoops Signee Scott Continues Incredible Start to Senior Season
2025 South Lakes forward Jordan Scott, a Michigan State signee, is scorching hot on the court in his senior season.
The 6-foot-7 forward just led South Lakes to a win in the Governor's Challenge, proclaimed as the largest holiday high school tournament in the country. Scott scored 27 points and nabbed 17 boards against Dover in the final, a 65-48 win.
Throughout the tournament, he averaged 26 points per game and 18.5 rebounds to go with 3.5 blocks per game and 2.5 steals per game.
Scott continues to prove why the Spartans considered him a top priority. His court IQ and vision are elite, along with his toughness. He is a three-level scorer and a capable rebounder with guard-like skills.
"Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. "In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the 3-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept.
"Scott is a willing passer and reliable decision-maker with the ball in his hands (2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio in UA Rise play), and likes to take smaller defenders into the mid-post where he can utilize his size to shoot over top of them ... The most translatable part of Scott's offensive game right now is probably his three-point shooting. ... There is similar projectability on the defensive end given his size, active hands, nose for the ball (2.6 stocks per game), and bursts of movement.
"Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level."
Scott wanted to go to a program where he would be coached hard and developed on and off the court. Picking Tom Izzo and Michigan State seemed like an obvious choice, considering Scott's criteria.
He fits the mold for an Izzo player, smart, versatile, and tough. His senior season should have Spartan faithful excited.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
