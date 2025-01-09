MSU Offers Intriguing CB Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans will do it their way on the recruiting trail.
Perhaps that is the best way to diagnose the strategy from Coach Jonathan Smith and Co. For them, it is not about stars on a recruiting website profile. It is about fit and culture. Does the player fit their measurables and the scheme the Spartans run? Can that player add to the program off the field and mix well with the locker room?
The 2024 Spartans were one of the closest-knit units in program history. Considering Michigan State added 50-plus players to its roster beforehand, that is impressive. Smith wants to replicate that for the long-term on the trail.
"I'll say this a little bit ... we are going to make our own evaluation, too, we like guys whether they are highly sought after, but we also like guys that have great senior years and continue to work and fit us," Smith said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "So we want to be able to compete at the highest level and trust deeply our own evaluation."
The Spartans offered an intriguing prospect in 2026 Georgia cornerback Kennedi Bailey, per his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. Bailey has yet to be evaluated and given stars by 247Sports, but he already exhibits traits that give a lot to like.
For one, he's a big, long cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds. The frame will obviously need more weight to be able to bring down wide receivers like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, but the height and length opens the door for the Spartans to move Bailey around the defensive backfield -- something we've seen them do with tools-y defensive backs such as Dillon Tatum or Angelo Grose.
Bailey could play outside or inside corner, perhaps step in as a nickel as well. Depending on how much his frame develops with the weight from a college workout and dietary program, as well as his IQ and ball skills, he could potentially play the position of safety.
It helps that he is a Georgia prospect, too. Georgia kids are like Texas, Florida and California -- even a three-star is better than most states' four-stars. He comes from a blue-blood football state, where toughness and competition are ingrained within prospects.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
