Recent MSU Football Commit Has Great Response After Coach's Exit
The Michigan State Spartans landed Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, a cornerback from Virginia, one week before the early signing period. It capped a long-standing relationship with the high three-star prospect that continued after his commitment to West Virginia.
Two men were at the helm of his recruitment -- Michigan State safeties coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
On Monday, reports surfaced that Martin would be leaving Michigan State and taking up a job at UCLA. With Martin left another highly rated cornerback prospect in LaRue Zamorano III, who had a deep connection with the coach. Losing Zamorano hurt. A lot.
"Zamorano is one of the region’s top defensive back prospects with a very high ceiling," 247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote. "He’s fluid in his movement and his ability to play in press, off or even some safety if needed make him one of the more versatile defensive backs in the country. He’s a high Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the college level and the talent to play on Sunday’s as well."
That being said, Edwards is rated higher by most. Losing him would have been the final nail in the coffin for an already small haul. On Monday, amidst the departure of Martin, his primary recruiter, Edwards doubled down to 247Sports and On3.
"I'm locked in and I can't wait to sign on Wednesday," Edwards told On3.
It is a testament to not only Edwards' loyalty, but how he sees the Spartans. Even during unfortunate situations such as this. Though only the secondary recruiter for Edwards, Adams was a vital part of the prospect's recruitment.
It was Adams' connection with Edwards' coach, Wali Rainer, that stood out and helped form a connection.
"Just getting Coach Wali to even co-sign [Adams] as a coach, to even approve him -- to like 'Yo, this that guy,' from somebody that I look up to in my life," Edwards told me. "For him to be like, 'This is a guy right here that is a high-quality man, he's a good guy, great coach,' I was like, man, he's got to be legit. On my official visit, [Adams] broke down everything he does. He wants to not only build a player, but he wants to build men. ... He reminded me so much of Coach Wali. I was like, that's got to be another coach I have in my life."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
