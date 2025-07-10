MSU Hoops Offers Top Class of 2026 Prospect in Texas
Michigan State basketball continues to seek its first commit from the class of 2026.
The Spartans have been selective with their offers, but as usual, they're targeting some of the best in the country.
That was recently the case again when class of 2026 four-star small forward Bryson Howard announced on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Michigan State.
Howard plays for Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas. He is ranked the No. 12 small forward in his class, the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Texas and the No. 25 overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
As one would expect, Michigan State has tough competition. Howard also has offers from Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Baylor, Maryland, Georgetown, Michigan, UConn, Tennessee and Oklahoma, among others.
Howard is the son of longtime NBA player Josh Howard, a former All-American and ACC Player of the Year who starred at Wake Forest, which also offered his son. He was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 29th overall pick of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft that featured LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He played 10 years in the league and was named an All-Star in the 2006-07 season.
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated Bryson Howard back in May:
"Howard is an athletic southpaw wing with good positional size, a high-motor, and terrific frame that is undoubtedly going to continue filling out. He attacks the rim, getting downhill in the open court and playing through contact.
"He rises up to finish and is a lob threat. He also has a translatable shooting stroke and has even shown some flashes of being able to make movement shots. Defensively, he’s engaged and excels with his court coverage. There’s still room for him to clean up some of his angles, but he has a world of potential both on and off the ball."
Beating out other top schools that have already been recruiting Howard will be tough, but Michigan State is a formidable recruiting program as well. And having a legendary coach like Tom Izzo will always serve as a major recruiting advantage as long as he is at the helm.
Don't forget to follow along with all things Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.