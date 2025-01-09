Spartans Extend Offer to Versatile 2026 Three-Star
The Michigan State Spartans have been very active in the past few weeks in terms of high school recruiting to go along with their impressive transfer portal haul. They recently extended an offer to 2026 three-star athlete Joey Caudill, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.
Caudill hails from Mansfield, Ohio and is currently a junior at Lexington High School. He has just three offers so far with the Spartans joining the race with Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan. The Spartans have been sensational over the years in recruiting players from the state of Ohio.
Lexington High School has already produced Big Ten and NFL talent in the form of former Ohio State Buckeyes tight end and current Houston Texans backup Cade Stover. He was named Mr. Football in the state back in 2018 and has put together an impressive career with Caudill potentially being next.
Per 247Sports, Caudill is a three-star prospect, ranked 45th in the state of Ohio amongst all positions. He has not been given a specific position due to his ability to play multiple positions on the field. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Caudill can certainly do a lot of things with his size and stature.
Over the past few months, Caudill has been primarily recruited by Spartans tight end coach Brian Wozniak which gives a bit of insight as to what position he may play if he commits to Michigan State. Special teams and tight end may be the most likely positions that he would play to start his career.
The Spartans recently extended an offer to a 2026 tight end in Kevin Sullivan out of Kansas City, Missouri. In the same recruiting class, Caudill would have another top prospect to beat out at the tight end position if he plays at that position and both were to commit.
With just one year left of high school ball, Caudill will look to garner more interest from a few other prorgrams, but will likely make his decision sooner than later. If he were to join the Spartans, he would be given opportunities early in his career in a big-time conference and has a high chance to succeed.
