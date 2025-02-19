Tracking the Developmental Timeline of MSU Hoops Target Jayden Hodge
Michigan State is in the mix for 2026 guard Jayden Hodge.
The St. Rose (New Jersey) product fits the mold of a Tom Izzo guard, a two-way player who is adept at scoring, moving the ball, and making plays. He first appeared on the radar of most when he was introduced to the hoops recruiting world in late 2022 by 247Sports' Dushawn London, who wrote:
"Hodge made it onto our radar from being able to see him live in competitive open gyms over the summer followed by his play at this years Made Hoops Northeast Preview. Hodge is athletic combo guard who is skilled, can shoot it and plays with athleticism. Hodge is a selfless player with high upside and will be one to monitor in the freshman class."
In that same piece, Hodge's coach, Brian Lynch, was quoted in saying, "Jayden checks a lot of boxes you have to have. Jayden has skill, size, athleticism and long arms. He’s been playing as a point guard his whole life and his game is very natural. ... I think he will be a guy who will have the ball in his hands and be able to make plays.”
“There’s no real thing that sticks out the most in his game," Lynch said. "One of his best attributes he brings is that he’s far beyond his years IQ wise. Jayden knocks down open shots, if you rush at him he’ll blow by you and get to the rim, and he’s able to use ball screens really effectively. He does it all pretty well. He does nothing exceptionally yet but has all the tools you need.”
That was when Hodge was only a freshman. The summer before his sophomore campaign, Hodge was a standout at the Philly Live event, a weekend of top prep basketball; London named Hodge a top under-the-radar prospect.
"Hodge impressed as one of the top prospects on the court in a very physical and tough matchup against Imhotep Charter, Sunday afternoon," London wrote. "As a bigger guard Hodge was able to post up smaller guards and use his size to finish around the rim and create a spark for his team. In a game that featured other high major talent, Hodge was able to catch attention from high major programs landing two offers from Maryland and Temple after his performance."
Hodge then dominated in the summer of 2024 at a USA Basketball minicamp.
"In the midst of a growth spurt and much stronger than he was even six months ago, Hodge looked so confident getting to the rim, hitting open shots and making the right pass," London wrote. "His fundamentals are on point and he already has a firm command on how to use his size/strength to his benefit."
Hodge is currently the No. 44 prospect in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The site lists him as a forward, interestingly enough.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
