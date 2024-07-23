Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball a Finalist For 2025 4-Star Guard
Michigan State men's basketball continues to be an enticing destination for some of the top players in the class of 2025.
On Monday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that class of 2025 four-star guard Davion Hannah has settled on his final nine schools. Michigan State is one of them.
The others include Alabama, Pitt, Xavier, NC State, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Louisville and Wisconsin.
According to Tipton, Hannah has a visit with Michigan State scheduled for Sept. 27, along with a Aug. 31 visit with Alabama, a Sept. 7 visit with Louisville, a Sept. 14 visit with Wisconsin, a Sept. 20 visit with Ohio State, an Oct. 5 visit with NC State, an Oct. 12 visit with Cincinnati and an Oct. 19 visit with Pitt.
Hannah is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Link Academy in Brandon, Missouri is ranked the No. 3 class of 2025 prospect in Missouri, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 4 combo guard in his class and the No. 29 overall prospect in his class. He recently transferred to Link from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. Michigan State offered Hannah last September.
The following is a scouting report on Hannah from On3's Jamie Shaw:
“The thing with Davion Hannah is his explosive burst. Hannah is at his best when he is able to get downhill toward the basket. He gets above the rim in transition and plays in straight lines. While he is a threat as a pull up shooter, he will need to develop his shooting consistency from range. He is comfortable with the ball in his hands in the half court, but would like to see him clean up his reads. The athleticism leads to intrigue on the defensive end, he is a twitchy athlete and he competes. He has good size and nice length, projectable frame. Would like to see him become a more efficient player, but he has a lot of tools and his competitive nature helps leads to production.”
Hannah told On3 there is no timetable on his commitment but he is potentially looking at some time "around February."
