Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Offer Coveted 2026 Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo are still searching for commit No. 1 in the 2025 class.
Simultaneously, they are looking at expanding their potential pool of targets for the 2026 class. Recently, the Spartans offered four-star forward Anthony Thompson of Western Reserve Academy in Ohio.
The Spartans have been targeting the guard position heavily in both the 2025 and 2026 classes. Point guards are a premium under Izzo, where the position means just a little bit more in his system. For 2026, Izzo has offered Jonathan Sanderson and RJ Livingston. Shooting guards have also received a fair share of attention from Izzo. He offered Gabriel Sularski and, now Steven Reynolds.
Reynolds is the No. 59 overall player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the 14th-ranked shooting guard and the No. 1 player in Indiana. As a sophomore at South Bend Washington last season, Reynolds averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks, per 247Sports.
The summer circuit is where Reynolds has really stood out in his class, however.
"Reynolds made a strong first impression at the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship," 247Sports wrote. "He led his Phenom United team back from a 17-point deficit to take a win over Team Loaded NC. For the game, he had 21 points, five rebounds, four assists. He hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor, 4 of 7 threes and 5 of 6 at the foul line in keying the comeback. ... In six games at Rock Hill, he averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. He hit 48 percent of his shots, 41 percent of his threes and 82 percent of his free throws. His Phenom United team posted a 4-2 record."
Reynolds has previously stated that he is open for all programs to take a shot at landing him. That should bode well for Izzo.
"I am definitely open," Reynolds said. "If anybody feels they can build a good relationship with me, it is wide open. There are still some schools that have been contacting me. I'm open to everybody. I am looking for somewhere where I can fit in and play my role and help the team win. The goal after that is to get to the pros, whoever can help me do that."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
