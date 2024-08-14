Top 2027 QB Talks Michigan State Recruitment
Trae Taylor is one of the top high school football players in the class of 2027. Taylor, who plays for Carmen Catholic in Mundelein, Illinois, is listed at 6-1 and 175 pounds. On3 hasn't released its 2027 rankings, however, Taylor has over 20 offers from major schools.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 has described Taylor as “one of the top passers in his class” and “the most coveted signal-caller in the land among college coaches in the 2027 cycle.”
Recently, Taylor talked to Wiltfong about his recruitment, which seems to be getting more intense with all of the offers, as well as all the visits he has been planning.
“I’m super excited to see LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue and Michigan,” Taylor said. “I have a few other schools like South Carolina, NC State and Colorado. I'm trying to figure out if I can get to a game.”
Taylor has already scheduled several visits. However, he told Wiltfong “the itinerary could change as the calendar gets going.”
Taylor already visited East Lansing on July 28 at the Spartan Dawg Con, where he also received an offer from Coach Jonathan Smith.
“This offer for Michigan State is very exciting,” Taylor said. “I have been invited on campus since I was in fifth grade for game day visits and went to a prospect camp in sixth. So it’s been a long process.
Coach Smith has done a great job recruiting Taylor to potentially be the QB of the future for the Spartans.
“What excites me now about the Spartans is the new offense and how it really fits my style of play," Taylor said. It’s pretty much the offense my high school runs. There is a certain calmness about them, but they are working. To hear how they adjust the offense to who I am and not try and mold me into something I’m not. And just honesty, the coaches were just up front on things they are looking for and not.”
Having Taylor on campus since he was in elementary school is great as he can build a relationship with the university and the fan base.
