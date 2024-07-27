Top Michigan State Woman's Basketball target Schedules Visit, Talks Recruitment
Top 2026 women's basketball recruit Kaeli Wynn has been one of the most sought after recruits in all of women's highschool basketball. Wynn has been heavily recruited by major schools including Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, Georgetown, and Stanford.
Wybb is a 6”1 small forward from Mater Dei high school in California. Mater Dei is a prestigious high school where lots of the top athletes play and if Michigan State is able to get a commitment from her, it would go a long way for now second year head coach Robyn Fralick.
In an interview with On3, Wynn talked to Talia Goodman about her style of play.
“I describe my game as a do-it-all player,” said Wynn, a 6-foot-1 small forward who plays her high school basketball at Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei High. “Whatever my coach needs done, I can do. I’m willing to do anything for my team to win. I need to get better with my decision-making in the half and full court, being a reliable player for my teammates.”
Kaeli Wynn hasn’t reportedly taken any visits yet but has told On3 that she plans to start scheduling unofficial visits for the fall. Wynn also told On3 she has set a visit to Michigan State for the weekend of Sept. 28.
When talking to Goodman about Michigan State, Wynn explained that “They were the first coaches to really ever contact me last year, and I’ve stayed in contact with them. They were the first really to offer me, too. I’ve really grown to like the coaching staff. They’re very family-oriented and I love that. They kind of remind me of my parents – they’re very familial-like.”
Wynn would be a major win if Fralick would be able to have her commit to Michigan State. Wynn is a special talent who is a three point specialist and can get her shot off whether it's off the dribble or catch and shoot. As well as also having a player come from California when USC is on the rise would also be a major win.
